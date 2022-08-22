Dr. Elmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Elmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Elmore, MD
Dr. Michael Elmore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Elmore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Elmore's Office Locations
-
1
Wvu Medicine & Specialty Office3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 700, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-5590
-
2
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 556-3810
-
3
Camc Pharmacy #33415 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 932-3711
-
4
Charleston Area Medical Center3110 Maccorkle Ave Se, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 556-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elmore?
Dr. Elmore is great. He is very compassionate and each time I have seen him, he is never rushed. He wants to make sure that you have all the answers you need. Hearing you have cancer is not easy, but I can honestly say that Dr. Elmore helped me through mine. He completed my surgery and everything went well. I would recommend him to anyone with breast cancer.
About Dr. Michael Elmore, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164545000
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmore works at
Dr. Elmore has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Port Placements or Replacements and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.