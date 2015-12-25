Dr. Michael Emerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Emerson, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Emerson, MD
Dr. Michael Emerson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Hennepin Healthcare.
Dr. Emerson's Office Locations
Retina Center of Minnesota710 E 24th St Ste 303, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-2292
Hcmc Csc Pharmacy715 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 873-6963
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Hennepin Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vaughn is cordial, efficient, and caring. Very clear while explaining procedures and reasons for decisions made. He works with an excellent staff. Could not ask for a more positive and supportive environment.
About Dr. Michael Emerson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emerson has seen patients for Blindness, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.