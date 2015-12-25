Overview of Dr. Michael Emerson, MD

Dr. Michael Emerson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Hennepin Healthcare.



Dr. Emerson works at Retina Center of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.