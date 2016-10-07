Dr. Emiley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Emiley, DPM
Dr. Michael Emiley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Kent Podiatry1238 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 Directions (616) 452-0467
Metro Health Park East Pharmacy4055 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 252-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 2122 Health Dr Sw, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-7494
Metro Health - University of Michigan Health5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-7109
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Staff are very Friendly and Dr. Emiley has a very gentle touch.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1740571686
Dr. Emiley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emiley has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emiley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Emiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emiley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.