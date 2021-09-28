Dr. Michael Emmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Emmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Emmer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Emmer works at
Locations
Michael Emmer MD6316 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Emmer three times over the last few months. On my first visit I was actually shocked that he invited me into his office, where we had a forty-five minute conversation about my whole person and how I could regain vigor. He did not spend his time pecking away at a computer keyboard, as most doctors nowadays do. He listened and responded and "drilled down" into important concerns. Dr. Emmer is the best doctor I ever have had, and I hope he continues to practice for decades. The "cherry on top" is that Dr. Emmer's townhouse office is the most convenient doctor's office I ever has visited. It is right on Democracy Boulevard, a block from Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, with plenty of free parking right outside the office. In short, Dr. Emmer provides old-fashioned, compassionate, professional "doctoring", the art as well as the science, where the patient is "king". What a concept. I have recommended Dr. Emmer to my family and friends.
About Dr. Michael Emmer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1790792299
Education & Certifications
- Natl Inst Arth Metab Dis
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Emmer works at
Dr. Emmer has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.