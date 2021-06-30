Dr. Michael Eng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Eng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Eng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Eastwest Medicine Service PC115 E 23rd St Fl 10, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 529-3788Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Eng for about 10 years. He is friendly, approachable, knowledgeable, and answers all questions.
About Dr. Michael Eng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
- Gastroenterology
