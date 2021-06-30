Overview

Dr. Michael Eng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Eng works at Dr. Michael Eng in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.