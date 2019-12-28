Overview of Dr. Michael Engel, DO

Dr. Michael Engel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Engel works at Mclaren Flint in Flushing, MI with other offices in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.