Overview of Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD

Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Engelbert works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.