Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD

Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Engelbert works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Engelbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
    460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-9797
  2. 2
    Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
    244 Westchester Ave Ste 209, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 422-9797
  3. 3
    Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
    902 Quentin Rd # 77, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Macoaneurysm Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Deafness - Mental Retardation - Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Mental Retardation - Deafness Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 1 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 27 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 29 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa Deafness Hypogenitalism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathic Oxygen Toxicity Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy - Anemia - CNS Anomalies Chevron Icon
Retinopathy - Aplastic Anemia - Neurological Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Pigmentary - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 23, 2021
    Dr. Engelbert and his entire staff are the absolute best. Dr. Engelbert is the most knowledgeable and caring person I have ever seen. I have been blessed to be in his care for a retinal detachment and his reassurances and bedside manner have helped me to get through this. I could not be in better hands.
    Carlos Morales — Jan 23, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699945543
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University Medical Center/ Meeth/ Nyee
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia University Medical Center-Harkness Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale University School Of Medicine-Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ludwig-Maximilians-University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engelbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engelbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engelbert has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engelbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engelbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engelbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engelbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

