Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD
Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Engelbert works at
Dr. Engelbert's Office Locations
1
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
2
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York244 Westchester Ave Ste 209, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 422-9797
3
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York902 Quentin Rd # 77, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 376-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Engelbert and his entire staff are the absolute best. Dr. Engelbert is the most knowledgeable and caring person I have ever seen. I have been blessed to be in his care for a retinal detachment and his reassurances and bedside manner have helped me to get through this. I could not be in better hands.
About Dr. Michael Engelbert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center/ Meeth/ Nyee
- Columbia University Medical Center-Harkness Eye Institute
- Yale University School Of Medicine-Hospital
- Ludwig-Maximilians-University
