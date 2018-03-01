Dr. Michael Engels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Engels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Engels, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Engels works at
Locations
1
Eastern PA Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists1501 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 821-2828
2
Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology & Liver Specialists2597 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 821-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen by Dr. Engels today. It was my first time seeing a Gastroenterologist and I didn't know what to expect. I had a lot of questions and was a bit nervous. Dr. Engels immediately made me feel relaxed. He took his time answering all of my questions and explained everything thoroughly and with extreme clarity. It's so important to like your doctor; I would recommend Dr. Engels to anyone seeking a great doctor!!!!!!!! -N.C.
About Dr. Michael Engels, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1598085334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engels works at
Dr. Engels has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Engels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.