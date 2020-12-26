Dr. Englert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Englert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Englert, MD
Dr. Michael Englert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Englert works at
Dr. Englert's Office Locations
South Bend Neurology611 E Douglas Rd Ste 305, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely except he has now retired.Throughout all the years since 1992 I have been with Dr. Englert he was excellent treating my narcolepsy and then sleep Apnea. When he moved into The Saint Joseph medical regional center in Mishawaka I was happy he was closer to where I lived but when he retired last year Saint Joseph regional medical center did not inform me and then would not give me a reference to another doctor taking over for him and said they would no longer have a sleep specialist there anymore. What a rotten thing to do to a person that is a patient and an excellent doctor that had retired
About Dr. Michael Englert, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ball Mem Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Neurology
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Englert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englert.
