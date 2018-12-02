See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Michael Enns, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
2.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Enns, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Enns works at CENTRAL ARKANSAS VEIN CENTER, Little Rock, AR in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Arkansas Vein Center
    1100 N University Ave Ste 260, Little Rock, AR 72207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 404-9582

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 02, 2018
    Very caring, kind, and compassionate physician. He explains everything and makes sure that patients understand their situation and about the procedures. He makes sure they are comfortable during the procedures as well.
    Little Rock, AR — Dec 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Enns, MD
    About Dr. Michael Enns, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972728988
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Enns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Enns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Enns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Enns works at CENTRAL ARKANSAS VEIN CENTER, Little Rock, AR in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Enns’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Enns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

