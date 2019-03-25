Dr. Michael Erhard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erhard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Erhard, MD
Dr. Michael Erhard, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Dr. Erhard treated my son for several years before our insurance changed and he is not a participating provider. He really took the time to discuss procedures, surgeries, and issues on a lever that not only I could understand but my son too. He has performed 2 major surgeries for my son's condition, and everything went seamlessly. It really saddened me that we could no longer see Dr. Erhard and my son still asks about him frequently.
- Pediatric Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Of Fl College Of Med
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
