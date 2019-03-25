See All Pediatric Urologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Michael Erhard, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Erhard, MD

Dr. Michael Erhard, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Erhard works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Erhard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville
    807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 697-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis

Treatment frequency



Circumcision Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Erhard?

    Mar 25, 2019
    Dr. Erhard treated my son for several years before our insurance changed and he is not a participating provider. He really took the time to discuss procedures, surgeries, and issues on a lever that not only I could understand but my son too. He has performed 2 major surgeries for my son's condition, and everything went seamlessly. It really saddened me that we could no longer see Dr. Erhard and my son still asks about him frequently.
    — Mar 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Erhard, MD
    About Dr. Michael Erhard, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427069954
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Of Fl College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

