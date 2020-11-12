See All Orthodontists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Michael Erhart, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
34 years of experience

Dr. Michael Erhart, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Erhart works at Erhart Orthodontics in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Michael J Erhart Orthodontics
    1879 Bay Scott Cir Ste 112, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 449-3256

Bite Adjustment
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore
Bite Adjustment
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore

Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Overjet Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 468 ratings
    Patient Ratings (468)
    5 Star
    (450)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2020
    Dr. Erhart is very professional, knowledgeable and does an excellent job of explaining a calculated approach and plan for servicing your orthodontic needs. His office staff is very friendly and they do an outstanding job walking you through what to expect from a visit and financial perspective. I would highly recommend this practice.
    Michael Burk — Nov 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Erhart, DDS

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629295423
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Erhart, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erhart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erhart works at Erhart Orthodontics in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Erhart’s profile.

    468 patients have reviewed Dr. Erhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

