Dr. Michael Errico, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Errico, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Michael J Errico MD PC585 Plandome Rd Ste 104C, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-4242
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Errico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Errico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Errico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Errico has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Errico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Errico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Errico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Errico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Errico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.