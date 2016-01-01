Overview of Dr. Michael Errico, DO

Dr. Michael Errico, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Errico works at Southeast Lung Associates in Savannah, GA with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.