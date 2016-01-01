Dr. Michael Errico, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Errico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Errico, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Errico, DO
Dr. Michael Errico, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Errico works at
Dr. Errico's Office Locations
Plaza D11700 Mercy Blvd Ste 5, Savannah, GA 31419
Medical Univ of Sc171 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29406
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Errico, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770897522
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Errico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Errico accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Errico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Errico has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Errico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Errico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Errico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Errico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Errico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.