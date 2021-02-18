Dr. Michael Esber, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Esber, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Esber, DPM
Dr. Michael Esber, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Esber works at
Dr. Esber's Office Locations
A.i.r.medvalley Fever Clinic14418 W Meeker Blvd Ste 205, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 546-4930
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Esber was great. He saved my right big toe after another doctor made a mess and caused an infection very nasty. He came to me in the hosbital at Del Web. He cleaned all the infection out and had my toe all healed up in a very short time. I would recommend him to any of my Family& friends. Dr.Esber is a very good Doctor.
About Dr. Michael Esber, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1174597462
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Coast Hospital & The American Foot & Ankle Surgi Center
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esber works at
Dr. Esber speaks Arabic and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Esber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esber.
