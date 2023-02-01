Dr. Michael Eslava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eslava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Eslava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Eslava, MD
Dr. Michael Eslava, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Foley, AL. They graduated from University Of Alabama at Birmingham - School Of Medicine - Birmingham, AL and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eslava's Office Locations
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. Foley Office1711 N McKenzie St Ste 100, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 476-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Eslava, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1114016060
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University Of Alabama at Birmingham - School Of Medicine - Birmingham, AL
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
