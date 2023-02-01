Overview of Dr. Michael Eslava, MD

Dr. Michael Eslava, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Foley, AL. They graduated from University Of Alabama at Birmingham - School Of Medicine - Birmingham, AL and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eslava works at The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.