Overview of Dr. Michael Estes, MD

Dr. Michael Estes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Estes works at Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.