Overview

Dr. Michael Evan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Evan works at Poland Medical Center INT in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.