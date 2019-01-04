Dr. Michael Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Evans, MD
Dr. Michael Evans, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
-
1
Associates of Ear, Nose, & Throat Surgery324 W Main St Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 420-7212
-
2
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound4400 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 419-6704
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
I had a three year that had been seen by two other doctors, that said he could hear. When we went to Dr. Evans, he said he needed tubes. We had the surgery and within two months he could hear and say words that anyone could understand. I would recommend Dr. Evans to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Evans, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407897952
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.