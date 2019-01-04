Overview of Dr. Michael Evans, MD

Dr. Michael Evans, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Evans works at Associates of Ear, Nose, & Throat Surgery, Lewisville, TX in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.