Overview of Dr. Michael Fahey, MD

Dr. Michael Fahey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley.



Dr. Fahey works at Michael J Fahey MD FACS in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Marysville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.