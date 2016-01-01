Dr. Michael Harles Fajgenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Harles Fajgenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Harles Fajgenbaum, MD
Dr. Michael Harles Fajgenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum's Office Locations
-
1
David T Jones MD PA3410 Executive Dr Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 872-5296
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum?
About Dr. Michael Harles Fajgenbaum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1114998127
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum works at
Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.