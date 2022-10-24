Dr. Michael Falci, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Falci, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Falci, DPM
Dr. Michael Falci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Falci's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Hospital1861 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 718-2000
Mechanicsburg Office856 Century Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 730-7099
OSS Health Columbia548 Chestnut St, Columbia, PA 17512 Directions (717) 848-4800
OSS Health Foot & Ankle Specialists3230 EASTERN BLVD, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 755-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Intergroup
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Falci was good, he is very knowledgeable about his work
About Dr. Michael Falci, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Reading Health Pmrs/Rra
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
