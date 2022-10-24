Overview of Dr. Michael Falci, DPM

Dr. Michael Falci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Falci works at OSS Health in York, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Columbia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.