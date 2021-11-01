Overview of Dr. Michael Fallucco, MD

Dr. Michael Fallucco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with St. Louis University School of Medicine



Dr. Fallucco works at Florida Plastic Surgery Group in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Lift Surgery and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.