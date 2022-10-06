Dr. Farhangian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Farhangian, MD
Dr. Michael Farhangian, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA.
Ucla Health Surgery in Encino15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 240, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-8148
- 2 200 Med Plz # 450, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6911
- 3 31 Flower Ln, Great Neck, NY 11024 Directions (516) 663-2781
Santa Monica Dermatology Services2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Santa Monica Bay Physicians2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1070, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Farhangian was super sweet and thorough! By far the best dermatologist I have ever seen! He is funny too which makes seeing a doctor much better!
About Dr. Michael Farhangian, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology
Dr. Farhangian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhangian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhangian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhangian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhangian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhangian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.