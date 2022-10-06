See All Dermatologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Michael Farhangian, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Michael Farhangian, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. 

Dr. Farhangian works at Encino - Primary & Specialty Care in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA, Great Neck, NY and Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Health Surgery in Encino
    15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 240, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 461-8148
  2. 2
    200 Med Plz # 450, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-6911
  3. 3
    31 Flower Ln, Great Neck, NY 11024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2781
  4. 4
    Santa Monica Dermatology Services
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 917-3376
  5. 5
    Santa Monica Bay Physicians
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1070, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 917-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Farhangian was super sweet and thorough! By far the best dermatologist I have ever seen! He is funny too which makes seeing a doctor much better!
    Jacky T — Oct 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Farhangian, MD
    About Dr. Michael Farhangian, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346690138
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhangian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farhangian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhangian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhangian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhangian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhangian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

