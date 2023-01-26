Overview of Dr. Michael Farrell, MD

Dr. Michael Farrell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Farrell works at Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.