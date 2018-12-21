Dr. Michael Fastenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fastenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fastenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Schweiger Dermatology260 E Main St Ste 100, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions
Mattituck13405 Main Rd, Mattituck, NY 11952 Directions (631) 298-1122Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
Dr Fastenberg and his whole staff (and his office) are fantastic. Always a good experience. I can’t speak more highly of them, they’ve helped me a lot.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Winthrop University Hospital
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Dr. Fastenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fastenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fastenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fastenberg has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Genital Herpes and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fastenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fastenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fastenberg.
