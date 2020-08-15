Overview

Dr. Michael Favorito, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).



Dr. Favorito works at Wilmington Health Endocrinology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.