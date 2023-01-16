See All Dermatologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Michael Fazio, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Fazio, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Fazio works at Skin Cancer Surgery Center in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Michael J Fazio MD Inc
    2805 J St Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 492-1828

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2023
    There's no question that Dr. Fazio is highly skilled and his nursing staff are kind and competent. My only complaint is that the entire operation is an assembly line. Everything is structured for their convenience. There's no respect for your time. Plan to be there all day and spend hours waiting between steps. They charge a lot (probably deserved) but don't validate parking, don't provide even a coffee or water to people who are stuck there all day. Instead of an ice pack, they gave me some ice cubes in a paper towel. How much would a plastic bag cost! At least there is WiFi.
    Bev — Jan 16, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Fazio, MD

    Dermatology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1730185695
    Education & Certifications

    Montefiore Hosp-U Pittsburgh
    Thomas Jefferson U
    UCLA/Sepulveda Va
    Creighton University School of Medicine
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Fazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fazio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fazio works at Skin Cancer Surgery Center in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fazio’s profile.

    Dr. Fazio has seen patients for Melanoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

