Dr. Michael Fazio, MD
Dr. Michael Fazio, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Michael J Fazio MD Inc2805 J St Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 492-1828
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
How was your appointment with Dr. Fazio?
There's no question that Dr. Fazio is highly skilled and his nursing staff are kind and competent. My only complaint is that the entire operation is an assembly line. Everything is structured for their convenience. There's no respect for your time. Plan to be there all day and spend hours waiting between steps. They charge a lot (probably deserved) but don't validate parking, don't provide even a coffee or water to people who are stuck there all day. Instead of an ice pack, they gave me some ice cubes in a paper towel. How much would a plastic bag cost! At least there is WiFi.
About Dr. Michael Fazio, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Montefiore Hosp-U Pittsburgh
- Thomas Jefferson U
- UCLA/Sepulveda Va
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
