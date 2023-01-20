Dr. Michael Fealy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fealy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fealy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Fealy, MD
Dr. Michael Fealy, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fealy's Office Locations
-
1
Ventura Orthopedics - Thousand Oaks137 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 379-4574Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ventura Orthopedics - Thousand Oaks2230 Lynn Rd Ste 220, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 379-4574
-
3
Ventura Orthopedics - Simi Valley2525 Erringer Rd Ste A, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-1404Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fealy is the ultimate professional. He cares about you as a patient and takes plenty of time to explain your issue and answer all questions. ( never feel rushed ). I feel 100% comfortable with him as a Doctor and surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Fealy, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1669468872
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Stanford University Hosps & Clins
- Stanford University
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- UCLA
