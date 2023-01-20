Overview of Dr. Michael Fealy, MD

Dr. Michael Fealy, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fealy works at Ventura Orthopedics - Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.