Dr. Feiertag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Feiertag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Feiertag, MD
Dr. Michael Feiertag, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Feiertag works at
Dr. Feiertag's Office Locations
Kennedy-white Orthopaedic Center6050 Cattleridge Blvd Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 365-0655Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
- 2 5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 370, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 365-0655
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had herniated disc in lower neck. He did surgery and I no longer have the nerve pain, so thankful .
About Dr. Michael Feiertag, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1891740767
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- New York University Medical Center
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feiertag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiertag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feiertag works at
Dr. Feiertag has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiertag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiertag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiertag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiertag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiertag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.