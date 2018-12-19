See All Ophthalmologists in Omaha, NE
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD

Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and Shenandoah Medical Center.

Dr. Feilmeier works at Midwest Eye Care, P.C. in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feilmeier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Eyecare
    4353 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
  • Shenandoah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK)
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exotropia
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body in Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridectomy
Iridotomy
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Trichiasis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 19, 2018
    Great person, very competent, really appreciate his excellent care.
    David in Springfield , NE — Dec 19, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245440437
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John A. Moran Eye Center, University Of Utah
    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Nebraska Wesleyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feilmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feilmeier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feilmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feilmeier works at Midwest Eye Care, P.C. in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Feilmeier’s profile.

    Dr. Feilmeier has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feilmeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feilmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feilmeier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feilmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feilmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
