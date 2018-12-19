Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feilmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD
Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and Shenandoah Medical Center.
Dr. Feilmeier works at
Dr. Feilmeier's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Eyecare4353 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Methodist Hospital
- Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
- Shenandoah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great person, very competent, really appreciate his excellent care.
About Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245440437
Education & Certifications
- John A. Moran Eye Center, University Of Utah
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Nebraska Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feilmeier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feilmeier accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feilmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feilmeier has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feilmeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feilmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feilmeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feilmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feilmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.