Dr. Michael Felder, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Felder works at Anchor Medical Associates in Warwick, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.