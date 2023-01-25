Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD
Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Feldstein works at
Dr. Feldstein's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco1 Shrader St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 221-0665
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Another orthopedist looked at my x-ray and said, you need Feldstein. Dr. Feldstein replaced a totally dysfunctional knee of 30 years standing with a new one that is pain-free, strong, and flexible, immeasurably improving quality of life. I was on my feet on day one and climbing stairs the day after surgery; now I'm looking forward to the ski slopes and tennis court. Recovery has been quick and easy as far as total knee replacements go, with plenty of follow-up by both the doctor and his assistant. The only conclusion possible is that this is a brilliant, thorough, and utterly committed surgeon whom I recommend unreservedly.
About Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1568799989
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- University of California San Francisco
- Harvard Medical School
- Uc Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldstein works at
Dr. Feldstein speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldstein, there are benefits to both methods.