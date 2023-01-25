See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD

Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Feldstein works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feldstein's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco
    1 Shrader St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94117 (415) 221-0665

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis of Femoral Head, Familial Form Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Jan 25, 2023
    Another orthopedist looked at my x-ray and said, you need Feldstein. Dr. Feldstein replaced a totally dysfunctional knee of 30 years standing with a new one that is pain-free, strong, and flexible, immeasurably improving quality of life. I was on my feet on day one and climbing stairs the day after surgery; now I'm looking forward to the ski slopes and tennis court. Recovery has been quick and easy as far as total knee replacements go, with plenty of follow-up by both the doctor and his assistant. The only conclusion possible is that this is a brilliant, thorough, and utterly committed surgeon whom I recommend unreservedly.
    Josh — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568799989
    • UCSF
    • University of California San Francisco
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Uc Berkeley
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldstein works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Feldstein’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

