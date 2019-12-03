Dr. Michael Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Ferguson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
WakeMed ENT/Head and Neck Surgery3024 New Bern Ave Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-3277
Physicians Office Pavillion, WakeMed North10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 305, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 350-1630
Garner Healthplex Office400 US 70 Hwy E # 202, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 350-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our 7 month old had recurring ear infections one after the next -starting around 5 months of age. She had 4 infections in almost 2.5 months. She was waking up 10x a night some nights. Dr. Ferguson couldn’t be any nicer and knowledgeable. He put us at ease with tube procedure and it’s made a world of difference for her (and us!). Such a kind, humble person. Has always been so pleasant every time we’ve seen him! He even took the time to discuss a procedure with my husband while we were there for our daughter. Can’t say enough good things!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083623268
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Otolaryngology
