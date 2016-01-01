Dr. Michael Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fernandes, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Fernandes, MD
Dr. Michael Fernandes, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in West Chester, PA.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fernandes' Office Locations
-
1
Kinetic Physical Therapy ACAC1130 McDermott Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 880-8405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandes?
About Dr. Michael Fernandes, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1972026003
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Dr. Fernandes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.