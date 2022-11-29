Overview of Dr. Michael Fernandez, MD

Dr. Michael Fernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Fernandez works at Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.