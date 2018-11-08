Dr. Michael Ferrandino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrandino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ferrandino, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ferrandino, MD
Dr. Michael Ferrandino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Ferrandino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ferrandino's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Pllc300 Exempla Cir Ste 250, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (720) 536-3011
-
2
St. Anthony North Health Campus14300 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (720) 627-0000
-
3
Cancer Center Duhs20 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-5506
-
4
Kaiser Permanente Lancaster Medical Offices200 Exempla Cir, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 689-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferrandino?
By far one of the best experiences with a Dr ever. Dr Fernandino spent plenty of time going over my situation. He never rushed us and made me feel comfortable with the surgery. He has a fantastic bedside manner and his staff were all pleasant and accommodating. A+ Dr
About Dr. Michael Ferrandino, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962611905
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrandino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrandino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrandino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrandino works at
Dr. Ferrandino has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrandino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrandino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrandino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrandino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrandino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.