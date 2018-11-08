Overview of Dr. Michael Ferrandino, MD

Dr. Michael Ferrandino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Ferrandino works at Advanced Urology Pllc in Lafayette, CO with other offices in Westminster, CO and Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.