Dr. Michael Field, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Field works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.