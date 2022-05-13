Overview

Dr. Michael Fili, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Fili works at Julio Somoano MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Biopsy, Hypothyroidism and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.