Dr. Michael Fine, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (110)
Map Pin Small North Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Michael Fine, DPM

Dr. Michael Fine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Wm. Scholl College Of Podiatric Med|Wm. Scholl College Of Podiatric Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Fine works at Fine Foot Care Center in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fine Foot Care Center
    2700 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 360, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr Fine and his staff are awesome. I needed surgery on my big toe and I was really scared.Dr Fine assured me that I would not feel any pain. He took the time to make sure I was calm and relaxed. The surgery went great and no pain during or after. I love how he treats his patients like family. I am very pleased with the patient care I have received.
    Deborah Flint — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Fine, DPM
    Dr. Fine's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Fine

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Michael Fine, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1033147277
    Education & Certifications

    • Park Lane Medical Center
    • Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Wm. Scholl College Of Podiatric Med|Wm. Scholl College Of Podiatric Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Fine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fine works at Fine Foot Care Center in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Fine’s profile.

    Dr. Fine has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.