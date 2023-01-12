Overview of Dr. Michael Fine, DPM

Dr. Michael Fine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Fine works at Fine Foot Care Center in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.