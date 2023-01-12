Dr. Michael Fine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Wm. Scholl College Of Podiatric Med|Wm. Scholl College Of Podiatric Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Fine's Office Locations
Fine Foot Care Center2700 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 360, North Kansas City, MO 64116 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fine and his staff are awesome. I needed surgery on my big toe and I was really scared.Dr Fine assured me that I would not feel any pain. He took the time to make sure I was calm and relaxed. The surgery went great and no pain during or after. I love how he treats his patients like family. I am very pleased with the patient care I have received.
About Dr. Michael Fine, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033147277
Education & Certifications
- Park Lane Medical Center
- Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Wm. Scholl College Of Podiatric Med|Wm. Scholl College Of Podiatric Med
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.