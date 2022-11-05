Dr. Michael Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fine, MD
Dr. Michael Fine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Huron Gastroenterology Assocs5300 Elliott Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6262
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Nurses and all medical staff were friendly and very capable. Once in the procedure room, staff seemed rushed and hurried. This did not put me at ease. They were not as careful and diligent as the other staff. The procedure went well and after care was really very good. Nurses and staff were wonderful.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
