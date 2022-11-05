Overview

Dr. Michael Fine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Fine works at Huron Gastroenterology Assocs in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.