Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Finer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Pediatric Professional Associates P.A.7001 SW 87TH AVE, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 271-1087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My kids love Dr Finer. He’s so great with them and they feel so comfortable. I love his calm demeanor and he’s always given me good advice. I like that he gives you lots of facts so you understand how he’s thinking when making a diagnosis.
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1033112289
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.