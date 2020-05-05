Overview of Dr. Michael Finger, MD

Dr. Michael Finger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Finger works at MCCORMICK/FINGER UORLOGY PA in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.