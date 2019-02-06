Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD
Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Finkelstein's Office Locations
Proactive Medical Pllc10425 N Oracle Rd Ste 105, Tucson, AZ 85737 Directions (520) 544-7644
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. F. Goes the extra mile to help his patients and always has a good and. lifting word.
About Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1417932286
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / HOSPITAL
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein speaks Czech.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
