Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD
Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD

Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Finkelstein works at Proactive Medical Pllc in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finkelstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Proactive Medical Pllc
    10425 N Oracle Rd Ste 105, Tucson, AZ 85737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 544-7644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417932286
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finkelstein works at Proactive Medical Pllc in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Finkelstein’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

