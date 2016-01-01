Dr. Michael Finnegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Finnegan, MD
Dr. Michael Finnegan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
St. Mary's Hospital At Amsterdam427 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 843-1240
- 2 425 Guy Park Ave Ste 201, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 843-1240
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083695944
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Finnegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finnegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finnegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finnegan works at
Dr. Finnegan has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finnegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finnegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finnegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.