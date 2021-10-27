Overview

Dr. Michael Fischer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Fischer works at Dedicated Doctors, P.C. in Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

