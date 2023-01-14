Overview of Dr. Michael Fitzgerald, MD

Dr. Michael Fitzgerald, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Camillus, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Camillus, NY with other offices in Cicero, NY and Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.