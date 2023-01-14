Dr. Michael Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fitzgerald, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Camillus, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
SOS Camillus5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-4876
SOS Cicero5586 Legionnaire Dr Ste 3 # Sos, Cicero, NY 13039 Directions (315) 698-7740
SOS Camillus5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 698-7740
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Dr Fitzgerald was respectful, kind and reassuring about a procedure I will be getting in the near future!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1942525662
- Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center, Indianapolis, In
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Le Moyne College, Syracuse, Ny
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgerald has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
