Dr. Michael Fitzgerald, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Fitzgerald, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Advantage Care Physicians8615 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 899-6600
Qlimg Elmhurst Ped & Multi-spec Office8806 55th Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 271-9730
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Fitzgerald is the pediatrician of my 3 kids. He always explains things throughly and answers all my questions. He is trustworthy and very knowledgable
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1982768990
- New York Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
