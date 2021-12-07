Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzmaurice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD
Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Fitzmaurice's Office Locations
Hand & Wrist Urgent Care8841 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 498-6478Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Michael J. Fitzmaurice, M.D.19820 N 7th St Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Directions (480) 719-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Foundation
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great listener and will help you any way he can!
About Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1801923131
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville-Kleinert Institute
- University Of South Carolina-General Surgery
- Palmetto Health Richland
- St. George's University
- Northern Illinois University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzmaurice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzmaurice accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzmaurice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzmaurice has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzmaurice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzmaurice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzmaurice.
