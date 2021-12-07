Overview of Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD

Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Fitzmaurice works at Hand & Wrist Urgent care in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.