Overview of Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, MD

Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Central Texas OB/GYN, Austin TX in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.