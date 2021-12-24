Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, MD
Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fitzpatrick's Office Locations
-
1
Oakwood Women's Center511 Oakwood Blvd Ste 301, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-3698Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzpatrick?
My absolute favorite physician! Staff is wonderful!
About Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366581670
Education & Certifications
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Dr. Fitzpatrick has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.